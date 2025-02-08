Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $4,043,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $56.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 138.58%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

