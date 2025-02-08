Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $4,386,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,703.26. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH opened at $234.09 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.44.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

