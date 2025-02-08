Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,099,000 after buying an additional 103,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,272,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,678,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $528.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.71 and its 200 day moving average is $506.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $552.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,732.56. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,245. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

