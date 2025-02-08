Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,782 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of AR opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.54 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

