Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,079 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

