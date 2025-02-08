Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,657 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,897 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,542,000 after purchasing an additional 919,793 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $82,748,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,271,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,840,000 after buying an additional 548,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

