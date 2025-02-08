Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,657 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,897 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,542,000 after purchasing an additional 919,793 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $82,748,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,271,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,840,000 after buying an additional 548,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL
Arch Capital Group Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.