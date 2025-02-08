Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZBH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $99.93 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

