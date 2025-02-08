Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.150-8.350 EPS.
Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.01. 2,803,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,066. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $99.93 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.10.
Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.
