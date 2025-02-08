Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.25, but opened at $104.00. Zimmer Biomet shares last traded at $104.70, with a volume of 227,550 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

