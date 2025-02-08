Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.150-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion-$7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $101.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $99.93 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

