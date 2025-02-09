Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.002567.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.96. 41,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,143. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

