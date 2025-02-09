Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – February 07th

FMC, Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Chubb, Corteva, Markel Group, and Ingersoll Rand are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are public companies involved in the cultivation, production, and sale of agricultural products such as crops, livestock, and various related activities. These companies may include those in farming, agribusiness, equipment manufacturing, and food processing, among others. Investing in agriculture stocks allows individuals to participate in the agricultural industry’s performance and potential growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

FMC (FMC)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,401,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.70. 351,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $485.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.01 and its 200-day moving average is $412.26.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE CB traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $270.70. The stock had a trading volume of 568,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.49. Chubb has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

CTVA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24.

Markel Group (MKL)

Markel Group Inc., a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

MKL stock traded down $25.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,034.62. 55,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,669. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group has a 52-week low of $1,405.11 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,761.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,648.97.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.78. 1,058,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,568. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50.

