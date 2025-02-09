Best Transportation Stocks To Follow Now – February 07th

Uber Technologies, BigBear.ai, Booking, Expedia Group, and United States Steel are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the transportation of goods and people, including airlines, railroads, shipping companies, and logistics providers. These stocks are typically sensitive to economic indicators, fuel prices, and changes in global trade dynamics, making them a key indicator of overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 67,952,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,213,139. The stock has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 204,263,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,732,242. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $131.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4,911.70. The company had a trading volume of 292,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,281. The stock has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,953.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,451.19.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $29.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,087,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,820. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

United States Steel stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. 23,825,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $48.13.

