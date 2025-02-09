Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Here’s Why

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Approximately 11,416,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 5,162,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.08).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Down 14.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 13.41.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

