Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN: FRD) Issues Press Release for Third Fiscal Quarter Results

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (referred to as “Friedman” or the “Company”), announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ending on December 31, 2024, in a press release dated February 7, 2025. The company furnished a copy of the press release as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As per General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information provided in Item 2.02 of this Current Report, which includes Exhibit 99.1, is not considered “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Therefore, it is not subject to the liabilities specified in that section nor is it integrated by reference into any registration statement or other documents submitted under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless expressly mentioned in such filing.

In this filing, Friedman Industries included the following financial statement and exhibit:

Exhibit 99.1: Press Release by Friedman Industries, Incorporated on February 7, 2025.

Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The signing officer, Alex LaRue, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, and Treasurer of Friedman Industries, Incorporated, dated the report on February 7, 2025.

This announcement comes as part of the required disclosure following the end of the third fiscal quarter for the company. For more detailed financial information, interested parties can refer to the press release available as part of the Form 8-K filing with the SEC.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

