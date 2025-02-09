ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 23.8% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 23.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.83 ($0.06). 16,731,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 21,725,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

ImmuPharma Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £20.11 million, a P/E ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.95.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.