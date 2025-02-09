Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 07th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, BigBear.ai, Monolithic Power Systems, and Oracle are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks refer to the publicly-traded companies that are involved in producing goods and products through various industrial processes such as milling, fabrication, or assembly. These stocks typically represent companies in industries like automotive, electronics, machinery, and consumer goods. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,486,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,519,119. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $122.91 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.87. The stock has a market cap of $312.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 145,349,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,305,922. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $56.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $717.12. 1,546,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $615.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $755.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.53. 5,253,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,340,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $106.51 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Further Reading