Tectonic Financial Appoints Thomas H. Henley as Director

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECTP) announced in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Thomas H. Henley as a director of the company, effective immediately.

Get alerts:

Mr. Henley, aged 59, brings a wealth of experience to his new role at Tectonic Financial. He has been serving as a managing director at Bernhard Capital Partners since February 2019. Prior to this, from March 2016 to February 2019, Mr. Henley held the position of Senior Managing Director at the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust, where he led the investment team and was a member of the Investment Committee. With over 25 years of experience in private equity investing, both domestically and internationally, Mr. Henley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from Stanford University and a Masters of Business Administration from the Anderson Graduate School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles. During his time at UCLA, he received a Chevron Fellowship in Finance.

In accordance with the existing non-employee director compensation outlined in Tectonic Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Mr. Henley will be duly compensated for his service on the Board. The company disclosed that there are no specific arrangements or transactions between Mr. Henley and any other party related to his appointment to the Board. Moreover, there are no reportable transactions between Tectonic Financial and Mr. Henley as per Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC.

The appointment of Mr. Thomas H. Henley not only enriches the diversity and expertise of Tectonic Financial’s Board of Directors but also underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing its governance structure and strategic decision-making processes. Further deliberations regarding Mr. Henley’s committee service on the Board are pending, with an amendment to this report to be filed once details are finalized.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Tectonic Financial’s 8K filing here.

About Tectonic Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

Further Reading