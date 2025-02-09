Top Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 07th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily focus on developing, producing, or selling technology-related products or services. These stocks often include companies involved in areas such as software development, hardware manufacturing, telecommunications, internet services, and other technology sectors. Investors interested in technology stocks are drawn to their potential for growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.40. 160,810,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,922,156. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $717.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,685,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,770,355. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.13. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $725.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.57. 31,988,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,099,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.64. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.19. 21,567,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,352,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.97. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.94. 11,847,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,112,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.72 and a 200-day moving average of $423.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a one year low of $385.58 and a one year high of $468.35.

