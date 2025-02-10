AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total value of $2,577,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 805,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,218,084.88. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,565 shares of company stock valued at $39,898,614. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $421.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $431.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.66, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.29.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

