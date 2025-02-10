Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Invests $1.67 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $215.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.03.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

