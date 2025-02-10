Luminvest Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,906 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.64 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Volatility ETFs to Help You Profit from Market Chaos
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Lam Research: Is a NAND Upgrade Cycle the Next Growth Catalyst?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.