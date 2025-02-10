Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 981.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,216 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,105,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 918,841 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7,466.0% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after buying an additional 621,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $58.28 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

