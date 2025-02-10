Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.14.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

UHS stock opened at $188.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

