101,504 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Bought by UNICOM Systems Inc.

UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 101,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. Teradata accounts for about 0.8% of UNICOM Systems Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 88.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $49.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.