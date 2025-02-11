13,876 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Purchased by Collier Financial

Collier Financial acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Collier Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 104,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0546 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

