17,500 Shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 243.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 207.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 56,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $4.00 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

In other news, Director Rekha Hemrajani acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,150. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,443 shares of company stock valued at $23,309. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

