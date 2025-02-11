1,870 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $87.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

