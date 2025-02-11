20,268 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Collier Financial

Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Collier Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $173.01 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

