23,542 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,981,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 905.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $53.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.