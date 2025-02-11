28,647 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.86.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

