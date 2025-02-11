2,900 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by International Private Wealth Advisors LLC

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 903.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,853,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

