3,218 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $142,000. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

