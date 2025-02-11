41,324 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DINO opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $64.16.

In related news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DINO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

