44,262 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by POM Investment Strategies LLC

POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 8.0% of POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $248.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.34. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $208.65 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

