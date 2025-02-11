4,590 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $556.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $450.99 and a fifty-two week high of $561.66. The firm has a market cap of $503.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

