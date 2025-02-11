4,684,100 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Acquired by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,684,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,095,000. Vipshop accounts for about 3.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $1,327,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 723,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,107,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 139,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

