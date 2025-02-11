7,150 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Bought by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $283,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $405,875,479.80. This represents a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,105,687 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

