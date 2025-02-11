Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 0.48%. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.390 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AKR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. 1,020,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

