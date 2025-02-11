Activest Wealth Management Buys 510 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,159.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $82.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

