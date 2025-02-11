Activest Wealth Management Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $132.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average of $137.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $121.52 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

