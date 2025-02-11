AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.14. 6,649,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 18,978,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 148.46%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

