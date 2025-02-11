AIFG Consultants Ltd. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,837 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 670.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 98,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

