Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$91.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.58.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.