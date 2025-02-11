Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $112.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.