Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE ALSN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $114.15. The company had a trading volume of 557,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,856.58. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock worth $2,683,537 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
