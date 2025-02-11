Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $114.15. The company had a trading volume of 557,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,856.58. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock worth $2,683,537 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.