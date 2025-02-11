AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Adobe by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $433.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $628.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

