American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.94. 4,633,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,124. American International Group has a 12 month low of $68.04 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.