Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,848 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.54 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

