Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,072 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 14.7% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $178,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

MGK stock opened at $348.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $266.99 and a 52-week high of $358.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.46.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

